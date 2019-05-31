Berenberg Bank Increases Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) Price Target to GBX 280

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOWL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Shares of BOWL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 231 ($3.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,009,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The company has a market cap of $347.25 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

