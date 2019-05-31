BHPCoin Market Capitalization Hits $16.15 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00018276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $16.15 million and $8.69 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00389503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.02209509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00152589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004016 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 48,538,281 coins and its circulating supply is 10,752,963 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

