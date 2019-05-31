Big Lots (BIG) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Big Lots also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

NYSE BIG opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $194,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,290 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

