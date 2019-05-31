Biglari (BH.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $534.14

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $534.14 and last traded at $534.14, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $545.00.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

