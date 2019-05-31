Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $506,021.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $506,021.00 and $12,440.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000291 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 9,436,851 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.