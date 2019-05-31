BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,235,999 shares of company stock worth $252,954,099. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

