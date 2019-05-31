Blockpass Reaches Market Cap of $716,592.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $716,592.00 and approximately $20,957.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.02281581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00158812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,666,352 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.