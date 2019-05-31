Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,080.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $16.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,656.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,469. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,162.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,620 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $788,351,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $371,090,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7,915.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,150,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12,306.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 93,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92,790 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.