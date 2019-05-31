Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $8,156.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00383423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.02268853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00160707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004069 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,830,997 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.