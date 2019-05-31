BoutsPro Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $137,610.00 and approximately $4,527.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00382209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.02260846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00156985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004099 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

