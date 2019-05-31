Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Bovis Homes Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded Bovis Homes Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,055 ($13.79) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bovis Homes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

Shares of BVS opened at GBX 983.56 ($12.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. Bovis Homes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

