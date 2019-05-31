Bremer Bank National Association Purchases Shares of 733 Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,129 shares of company stock worth $8,836,315 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/bremer-bank-national-association-purchases-shares-of-733-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.