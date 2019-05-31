Brinker International (EAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.28

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 497400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

