Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.69.

NYSE BMY opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

