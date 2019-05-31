Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Lowered by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

