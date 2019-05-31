Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,868,000 after buying an additional 13,704,777 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,288,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3,600.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,026,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,190,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,350 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

