Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post $476.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.06 million and the lowest is $475.93 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $503.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,613,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,233,000 after buying an additional 352,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,000.9% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

