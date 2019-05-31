Brokerages Anticipate US Well Services Inc (USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.35). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.44 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USWS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

US Well Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 19,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,077. The company has a market capitalization of $508.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Well Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

