Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. US Foods reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

USFD opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $824,088.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $2,773,243. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.