Brokerages Set Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Target Price at $5.75

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

JE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,378,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,634,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 624,612 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 173,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,087. The stock has a market cap of $499.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.56. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

