Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Target Price at $114.71

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NXST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $104.80. 227,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,955. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $88,892.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,157.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $225,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,573 shares of company stock worth $5,142,132. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

