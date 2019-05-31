Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Shares Bought by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP opened at $31.83 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 244.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

