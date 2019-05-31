BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

In other BWX Technologies news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $46.87 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The company had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $68.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

