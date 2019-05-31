Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

