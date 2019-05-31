California Resources Corp (CRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $50,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 137,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in California Resources by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 35,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,766. California Resources has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $839.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 4.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.94. California Resources had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.