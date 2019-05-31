California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $30,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,421,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,132.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,465 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,484 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

