Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,633 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $41.04 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

