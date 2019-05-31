Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM):

5/23/2019 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$125.00.

5/23/2019 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$135.00.

5/16/2019 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was given a new C$116.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$115.00 to C$121.00.

Shares of TSE:CM traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$102.49. 2,265,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,234. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$99.51 and a one year high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.1000008239231 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

