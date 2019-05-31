Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

5/31/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$46.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at GMP Securities from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

5/30/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

5/10/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00.

4/9/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

4/8/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$49.00.

4/3/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.51. 2,423,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,554. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$30.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 3.02915382872352 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,071,291.07.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

