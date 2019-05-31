Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd (CP1) Insider Purchases A$15,152.50 in Stock

Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CP1) insider Layton Mills bought 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,152.50 ($10,746.45).

Layton Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cannpal Animal Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Layton Mills acquired 65,000 shares of Cannpal Animal Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,075.00 ($7,145.39).

Shares of ASX CP1 traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.15 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 110,781 shares. Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of A$0.23 ($0.16). The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/cannpal-animal-therapeutics-ltd-cp1-insider-purchases-a15152-50-in-stock.html.

Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Company Profile

CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited, a pet pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of animal health products in Australia. It offers regulatory approved medicines derived from the medical cannabis plant to provide veterinarians with therapeutics to treat animals. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Double Bay, Australia.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannpal Animal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.