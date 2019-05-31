Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on EVO Payments (EVOP)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,622 shares of company stock worth $2,033,643.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 475.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 305,939 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,388,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.