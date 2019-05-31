Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.25) on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,532,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 973,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,884. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.41). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 59.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

