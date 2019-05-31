Carebit Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $32,319.00 and $185.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010703 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 132,506,710 coins and its circulating supply is 128,114,245 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org.

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

