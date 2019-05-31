CarMax, Inc (KMX) Holdings Cut by LFL Advisers LLC

LFL Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 18.7% of LFL Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $26,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $78.49. 32,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,655 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,638. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

