Cerecor (CERC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CERC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

CERC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Pedder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 125,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $690,173.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 683,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,548. Insiders own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

