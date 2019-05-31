Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $27.41. 291,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,846. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

