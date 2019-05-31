Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 193.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cerner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 988,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Cerner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,373,000 after purchasing an additional 269,692 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Cerner by 492.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director R Halsey Wise bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 93,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,504,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,130.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,968 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,989. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 36,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,223. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

