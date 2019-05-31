Chronologic (DAY) Reaches Market Cap of $146,439.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $146,439.00 and approximately $468.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00382088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.02260888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00160024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,145,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,355 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.