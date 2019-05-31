CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 326 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,364,000 after buying an additional 2,017,295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8,178.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,691,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,670,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,814,000 after buying an additional 165,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,723,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,954,000 after buying an additional 215,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,094,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,626. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

