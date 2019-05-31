CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lam Research by 35,969.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,921.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,892,000 after buying an additional 2,707,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $215,477,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,255,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $809,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,368 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

