Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $1.25 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Silgan by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,960,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,082 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,083. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

In other news, insider Adam J. Greenlee sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $3,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,031.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

