Circa Enterprises (CTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 4400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

