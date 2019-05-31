Citigroup Inc (C) Position Increased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

