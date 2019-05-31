Citigroup Lowers PVH (PVH) Price Target to $91.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $121.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.05.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.19. 2,627,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. PVH has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $135,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

