Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 500 National Grid plc (NGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

