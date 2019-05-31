Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18,823.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,142,148 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $233.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $237.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $230.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/citizens-financial-group-inc-ri-grows-position-in-public-storage-psa.html.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.