Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,224 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $719.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 691.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 694.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,829 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 11,555 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
