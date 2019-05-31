Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,224 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $719.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 691.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 694.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,829 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 11,555 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/citrix-systems-inc-ctxs-evp-mark-j-ferrer-sells-1224-shares.html.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.