CNX Resources (CNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 18591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on CNX Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,498,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 291.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,138,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 117.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,371,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

