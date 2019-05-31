CNX Resources (CNX) vs. Tellurian (TELL) Head to Head Survey

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.73 billion 0.87 $796.53 million $1.53 5.05 Tellurian $10.29 million 180.90 -$125.75 million ($0.57) -13.49

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CNX Resources and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 2 2 0 2.00 Tellurian 0 3 7 0 2.70

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.06%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 97.66%. Given Tellurian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 12.00% 5.66% 3.37% Tellurian -1,595.25% -43.26% -33.95%

Summary

CNX Resources beats Tellurian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 539,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 627,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 968,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 210,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

