Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 5,428,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $584.53 million, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $35,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

